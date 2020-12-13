Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 174.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $159.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $141.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

