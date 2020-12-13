Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,638 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $122,313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 96.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Quidel by 588.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quidel by 130.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 219,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $202.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.37.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,743 shares of company stock worth $6,206,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

