Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,671 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

THG opened at $116.24 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.