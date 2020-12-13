Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 152,030 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of The Children’s Place worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $9,468,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Children’s Place by 35.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

