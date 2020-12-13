Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 106,252 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,252 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of SINA worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SINA by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SINA. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of SINA opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. SINA Co. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.16.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. SINA had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SINA Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

