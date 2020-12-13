Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.12.

NYSE TMO opened at $471.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

