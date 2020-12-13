Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

