Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.05 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

Shares of DE stock opened at $255.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

