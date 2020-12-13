Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,998 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 167,559 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CSFB increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.