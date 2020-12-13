Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $9.50 Million in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 238,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

