Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $10.45 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,069 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,295,646 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,614,000 after buying an additional 387,237 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $13,064,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

