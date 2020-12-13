Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $10.41 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

CPRT opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.