Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 90.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of NUVA opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

