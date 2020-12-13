Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1,762.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,036 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $2,049,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,852,717.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,006 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

