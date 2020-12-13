Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 175.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 457,713 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Republic International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.