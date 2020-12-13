Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Euronet Worldwide worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

EEFT opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.74 and a beta of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,106,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.