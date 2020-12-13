Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,778 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of EPR Properties worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 93.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.52. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

