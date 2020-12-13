Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 531.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,391 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SailPoint Technologies worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,992 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,164,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 102.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,222,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,648 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2,667.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 697,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 672,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 46.1% during the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,743,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 549,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.80 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at $48,636,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,190 shares of company stock worth $3,174,359. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

