Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,370 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Murphy Oil worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,794 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 919,484 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,365,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 488,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

