Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 165.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NICE worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $243.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $255.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

