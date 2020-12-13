Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 707,675 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Fluor worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fluor by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fluor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth $353,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fluor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

NYSE FLR opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

