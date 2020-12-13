Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

ALXN opened at $120.98 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

