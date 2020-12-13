Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2,518.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,636 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cryoport by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 435.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.