Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

