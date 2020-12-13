Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3,342.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499,873 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Sabre worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sabre by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

