Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 758.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 148,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 131,369 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 216.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 242.48 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

