Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

