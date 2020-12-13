Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 603,394 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of Cinemark worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cinemark by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

