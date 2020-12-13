Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 193,454 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 220.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Taubman Centers worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,491,000 after buying an additional 1,025,770 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,703,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after buying an additional 718,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after buying an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,142,000.

TCO stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.07). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $130.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCO. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

