Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $111.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

