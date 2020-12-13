Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $3,275,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $1,669,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $2,420,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.87 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,252. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

