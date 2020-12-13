Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,304 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 229,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. 140166 decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

FLT stock opened at $273.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

