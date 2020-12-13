Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

BJ stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,011,154.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,497 shares of company stock worth $16,434,801. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

