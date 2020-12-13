Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.11 ($35.42).

VIV stock opened at €25.62 ($30.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.33 and its 200 day moving average is €23.86. Vivendi SA has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

