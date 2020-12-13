Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,090 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. AJO LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $18,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,768,000 after buying an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 604,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after buying an additional 562,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.35. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

