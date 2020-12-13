VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 124.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,095 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.95% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

CIZ stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

