VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

VICI opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

