Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Verint Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Verint Systems by 76.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verint Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verint Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

