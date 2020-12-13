Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) Head to Head Comparison

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vericel alerts:

This table compares Vericel and Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $117.85 million 10.19 -$9.66 million $0.18 146.83 Lineage Cell Therapeutics $3.52 million 74.57 -$11.71 million $0.14 12.50

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Lineage Cell Therapeutics. Lineage Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vericel and Lineage Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lineage Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vericel presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.86%. Given Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lineage Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Vericel.

Volatility & Risk

Vericel has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel N/A N/A N/A Lineage Cell Therapeutics -1,001.59% -26.07% -22.91%

Summary

Vericel beats Lineage Cell Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy; HyStem, a biomaterial used for cell replacement and retention; and Premvia, a Hystem Hydrogel product, as well as develops bone grafting products for the orthopedic diseases and injuries. In addition, the company offers various therapeutic products for the treatment of oncology, neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, and blood plasma volume expansion, as well as undertakes various research programs for vision restoration and Demyelination. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Orbit Biomedical, Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioTime, Inc. and changed its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.