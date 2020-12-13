VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

