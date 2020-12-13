VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,025 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 325,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 38,208 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

GDX opened at $35.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

