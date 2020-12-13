ValuEngine Lowers Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

XBIO stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

