ValuEngine Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.52.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $479.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

