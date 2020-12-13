ValuEngine Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

National Beverage stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 871.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 238,011 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

