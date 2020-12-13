ValuEngine Lowers Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MED has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Medifast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.75.

MED opened at $184.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.30. Medifast has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $208.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Medifast by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Medifast by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Medifast by 1,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

