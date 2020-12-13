ValuEngine Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.10.

NYSE:FMS opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

