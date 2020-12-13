ValuEngine Lowers ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

XNGSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENN Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $55.10 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $56.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

