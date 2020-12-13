ValuEngine Lowers Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CULP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE CULP opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Culp has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 million, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Culp by 201.5% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

