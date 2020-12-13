ValuEngine Lowers AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AllianceBernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

