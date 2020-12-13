V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

